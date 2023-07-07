Reviewing BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Free Report) and Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BYD Electronic (International) and Neonode, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neonode 0 0 0 0 N/A

BYD Electronic (International) presently has a consensus price target of C$27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 776.62%. Given BYD Electronic (International)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BYD Electronic (International) is more favorable than Neonode.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A C$0.41 7.53 Neonode $5.67 million 21.93 -$4.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Neonode’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BYD Electronic (International) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neonode.

Profitability

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Neonode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A Neonode -87.92% -25.25% -22.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Neonode shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BYD Electronic (International) beats Neonode on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts. In addition, it builds and maintains monorail projects. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers. The company licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers. In addition, it sells touch sensor modules to OEMs, original design manufacturers, and systems integrators. Further, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors. It serves office equipment, automotive, industrial automation, medical, military, and avionics markets. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

