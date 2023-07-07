Reviewing Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivani Medical and Viveve Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viveve Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 469.11%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

This table compares Vivani Medical and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -30.96% -27.94% Viveve Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and Viveve Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million N/A N/A Viveve Medical $6.43 million 0.00 -$22.03 million ($2.65) 0.00

Vivani Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viveve Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viveve Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Viveve Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

