RFG Holdings Inc. Invests $9.04 Million in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,176 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $9,043,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 7.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $368.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,779,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,721,625. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.03.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

