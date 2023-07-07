Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Michael L. Perica Sells 5,556 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $26,279.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,958.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rimini Street Trading Down 0.2 %

Rimini Street stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.85. 364,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,618. The firm has a market cap of $431.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.34 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Rimini Street by 215.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at $295,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rimini Street by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 45,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 79,655 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 28.2% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 896,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 197,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

