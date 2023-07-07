Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($78.69) to GBX 6,000 ($76.15) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.77) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($64.73) to GBX 5,000 ($63.46) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($73.61) to GBX 5,670 ($71.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,109.23 ($77.54).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,896 ($62.14) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 820.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($81.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,010.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,506.19.

Insider Activity

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($66.26) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($33,132.38). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,221 ($66.26) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($33,132.38). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($70.90), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($354.49). Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

