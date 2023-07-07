RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

OPP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,558. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

