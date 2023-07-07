RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPFree Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.38. 64,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,558. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 541.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

