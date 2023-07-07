Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1,905.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

RPM International Trading Down 0.9 %

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

