Rockland Trust Co. Sells 18,361 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $71.28.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

