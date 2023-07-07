Rockland Trust Co. Sells 301 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,242 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 206,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,343,000 after purchasing an additional 66,468 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $140.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $146.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.