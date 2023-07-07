Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,374,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 173,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 67,386 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $11.70 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

