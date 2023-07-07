Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $778.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $706.01 and its 200 day moving average is $658.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.63 and a twelve month high of $795.83.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

