Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $676,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $178.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

