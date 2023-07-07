Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $904,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Edison International were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,497,000 after buying an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,289,000 after acquiring an additional 106,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

