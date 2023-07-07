Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.07.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

