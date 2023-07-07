Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.03. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

