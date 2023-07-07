Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 24 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $456.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.93 and its 200 day moving average is $464.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

