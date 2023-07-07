Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 5,095 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.40, a PEG ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

