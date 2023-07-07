Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.34. 59,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 119,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $505.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 155.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,223.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.