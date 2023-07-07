Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $210.13. 833,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 553.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.53 and its 200-day moving average is $182.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

