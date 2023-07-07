SALT Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $12,518.14 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,272.53 or 0.99934008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0222015 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $10,260.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

