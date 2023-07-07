Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $151.89

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €151.89 ($165.10) and traded as high as €163.48 ($177.70). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €161.34 ($175.37), with a volume of 469,493 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €161.29 and a 200 day moving average of €152.02.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

