Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Up 13.3%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Free Report) shot up 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.04 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.73 ($0.19). 2,056,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,990,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.35.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

(Free Report)

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.