Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. 152,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.45 million, a PE ratio of -132.87 and a beta of 0.86. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

