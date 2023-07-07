SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $7.90 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

