SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $7.90 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
