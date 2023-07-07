Secret Price Down 1.3% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Secret has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $138.06 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00186758 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00054994 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013530 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003259 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00293638 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $80.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

