SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
LEDS stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.28.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SemiLEDs
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.