SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LEDS stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

