Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $11,802.56 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $11,802.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,004,787.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 251,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,079. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 574.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Semrush

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.