Semus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,104 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.72. The company had a trading volume of 514,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,864. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

