Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,396,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,988,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV remained flat at $100.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 949,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.34. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

