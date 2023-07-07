Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $272,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 23.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.02. The stock had a trading volume of 330,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

