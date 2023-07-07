Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 102 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 210,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $83,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,357. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

