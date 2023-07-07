Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,681. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

