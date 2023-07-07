Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $110.84

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.84 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 122.60 ($1.56). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.54), with a volume of 250,625 shares trading hands.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.38. The firm has a market cap of £741.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Seplat Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is 6,428.57%.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

