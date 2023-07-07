Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 26,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 33,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities.

