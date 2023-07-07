Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $270.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.53.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $257.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.63.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

