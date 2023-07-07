Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Decreases By 18.7%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $74.55. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOELY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

