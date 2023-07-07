SILVERspac (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Trading Down 0.2%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Free Report) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

SILVERspac Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SILVERspac

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SILVERspac stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Free Report) by 1,349.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

