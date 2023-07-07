Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) was down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 147,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,828,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02.

Insider Activity

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

