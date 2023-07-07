Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. 873,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,244. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

