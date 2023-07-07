Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $286,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,265. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.29.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
