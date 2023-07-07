Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Block makes up approximately 0.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

SQ stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.15. 4,867,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,250,964. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,045 shares of company stock worth $9,172,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

