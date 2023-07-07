Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,612 ($20.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.96) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.77) to GBX 1,500 ($19.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,437 ($18.24).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,165.50 ($14.79) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959.20 ($12.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,960.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,248.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,191.04.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

