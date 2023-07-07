Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNADFree Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 144,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 125,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

(Free Report)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.