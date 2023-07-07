Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 144,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 125,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp.

