SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 1%

Shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Free Report) were down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Smart Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Free Report) by 16,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

