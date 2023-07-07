Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 1.3 %

SO stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.