Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 7.1% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $275.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.