Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

