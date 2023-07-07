SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.