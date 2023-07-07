State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

State Street Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

